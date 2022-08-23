Tyler Bate vs. Von Wagner Added to Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

– WWE.com has confirmed a new match for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 as Tyler Bate will take on Von Wagner. You can view the announcement and updated lineup below:

Tyler Bate set to collide with Von Wagner

NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate made a shocking arrival this past Tuesday when he stood eye-to-eye with NXT Champion Bron Breakker, but if Bate wants to plant his flag on NXT 2.0, he’ll have to go through Von Wagner’s jungle.

Can The Big Strong Boi topple the towering Superstar, or will he quickly realize that he’s living in Wagner’s World?

Find out tonight on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!