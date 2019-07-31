Tyler Bate vs. WALTER Set to Headline NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff

– NXT has now announced Tyler Bate vs. WALTER for the WWE UK Championship as the official main event for NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff. You can check out the updated lineup below. NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff is set for Saturday, August 31 at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

Bate returned on NXT UK this week and went after WALTER and Imperium for some payback. You can check out that clip below.

* WWE UK Title Match: Tyler Bate vs. WALTER (c)

* NXT UK Women’s Title Match: Kay Lee Ray vs. Toni Storm (c)

* Triple Threat for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles: Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake (c)