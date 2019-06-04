Tyler Breeze Says He Asked WWE to Return to NXT

– So it looks like Tyler Breeze going back to the NXT roster was apparently his idea in the first place. As previously noted, Tyler Breeze is back on the NXT roster and returned over the weekend, facing Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: XXV last Saturday (June 1). Breeze revealed on Twitter this week that he was the one who asked WWE to return to NXT full-time after a fan on Twitter wrote, “Who approached who about you going back to NXT full-time? #askbreeze”

Breeze later responded, “I asked them.” You can check out that Twitter exchange exchange with Breeze below.