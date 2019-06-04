wrestling / News
Tyler Breeze Says He Asked WWE to Return to NXT
June 4, 2019 | Posted by
– So it looks like Tyler Breeze going back to the NXT roster was apparently his idea in the first place. As previously noted, Tyler Breeze is back on the NXT roster and returned over the weekend, facing Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: XXV last Saturday (June 1). Breeze revealed on Twitter this week that he was the one who asked WWE to return to NXT full-time after a fan on Twitter wrote, “Who approached who about you going back to NXT full-time? #askbreeze”
Breeze later responded, “I asked them.” You can check out that Twitter exchange exchange with Breeze below.
I asked them https://t.co/mEuZwWp2Ts
— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) June 3, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Michelle McCool On How Her Relationship with Undertaker Started, Hiding Relationship At the Beginning
- Details On Backstage Reaction Within WWE To Jon Moxley’s Interview On Talk Is Jericho
- Shane Helms Recalls Getting Heat For Trying to Get AJ Styles Hired by WWE in 2002
- Bruce Prichard On WWE’s Talks with Randy Savage in 1996, Attempts To Bring In John Madden For WrestleMania