Tyler Breeze Weighs In On The Biggest Thing Young Talent Should Improve On

Tyler Breeze recently discussed his advice for young talent and the biggest misconception about wrestlers getting trained. Breeze was a guest on Agents of Wrestling and talked about his work with his Flatbacks wrestling school. You can check out the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On the biggest misconception regarding wrestlers getting into training: “People get infatuated with the moves and the risky stuff and all the stuff that takes years to get to, and they don’t really understand the ‘whys’ behind it. ‘Oh man, I want to do this.’ Okay, first, you need to be able to crawl before you run. At the same time, everything we do can change your life because it can hurt you. You need to learn how to do this properly, you need to learn how to do the basics. It is easy to fall into that trap of worrying about all the cool moves that you think are important and really neglecting the stuff that actually matters.”

On the biggest thing young wrestlers need to improve on: “Honestly, probably work ethic. I hate being that older dude who goes ‘back in my day,’ but the only thing I can compare it to is myself. Luckily, Spears is right there with me. I know, when I was in wrestling school, you had to kick me out of there. I wanted to learn everything possible. It was fun, I wanted to be a wrestler, and now getting to wrestle, I’m soaking this stuff in. I’m a sponge. I’m talking to you all day, I have all these questions. Now, we get a lot of students who just don’t like hard work. They don’t put in the extra. We teach them how to do something, and a week later, we go, ‘are you practicing this?’ ‘No.’ ‘Why not?’ It’s not going to affect me, it just doesn’t add up in my head of why you’re here, and you say you want to do this for a living, and it’s important to you, but when you’re not here, you’re not practicing punches, kicks, and promos, and all this other stuff that we can piece together. It just doesn’t add up to me. In today’s day and age, if you try at all, you’re already ahead of most. This landscape, it makes it very easy to be successful. If you have any sort of work ethic, if you work hard and say you want to do it and actually want to, there is no reason why you can’t go all the way with it and make it somewhere to where you get to live everything you’ve ever wanted to do. It’s a work ethic thing where you have to put in some hard work and sacrifice upfront to get the reward on the back end.”