Tyler Breeze on Breezango: ‘We Were Just Tossed Together To See What Happens’

In an interview with Dual Shockers, Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) spoke about coming together as a team and if they have their eyes on the Smackdown Live tag team titles in the future. Here are highlights:

Breeze on wanting a tag team title shot: “I would hope so, man. You know, we’re busy with the [Fashion] Files and everything. Solving cases throughout the WWE. Eventually, The New Day and the Usos got to wrap it up and they need new people to face. We already had a couple run-ins with the Usos and I think people want to see more.”

Fandango on when they might try to get a title match: “I think post Hell in a Cell, when they kind of finish their business, and we wrap up our case here that we’ve been working on, maybe we’ll set our sights on those tag team titles.”

Breeze on how they were put together as a team: “Yeah, it had been brought up a couple times and it was one of those things where he was doing nothing; I was doing nothing; we were just tossed together to see what happens. I don’t even know if they were banking on us clicking the way we did. Especially stumbling upon something like Fashion Files that took off and people really enjoy it. It was, kind of, a lot of luck and one of those things you try real hard at.”