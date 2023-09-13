– During a recent interview with Ikuzo’s Unscriptify Podcast, Tyler Breeze discussed working with Adam Cole in WWE NXT and worrying he couldn’t take the Panama Sunrise move safely and make it look good. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On working with Adam Cole: “I was working with Cole, and I went, ‘I don’t know if I can take your little Canadian Destroyer, I don’t know if I can take it.’ Now, you see a lot of them. Before it used to be a big deal, now it’s not really a thing.”

On worrying he couldn’t take it safely and make it look good: “I see people and they would take it crazy and I went, ‘I don’t know how you do that. I don’t know if I can do that safely and make it look good.’ Me, personally, I wouldn’t be worried so much about me getting hurt because he’s never hurt anybody with it, but I just don’t think I can make it look as good as I’d want to, so I would be like, ‘Hey, if you do something else, I can make it look really good and I’d rather do that one,’ not so much scared to take it or as a danger thing, just more of a, I’d hate to build a really good match and just let the air out of it by taking a bad move that looks like crap.”