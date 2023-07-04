Tyler Breeze Still Under Contract At WWE

A recent Fightful Select report has revealed that Tyler Breeze is still under contract with WWE despite not having wrestled for the company in more than two years. Breeze’s contract is mainly attached to the UpUpDownDown brand and one source indicates that the agreement prevents Breeze from doing any appearances with AEW. Any other restrictions or provisions are unknown at this time. Breeze has been announced for an in-ring appearance with Prestige Wrestling for a September 1 event. Sources also reported that Breeze has been at work on establishing a career outside wrestling, engaging in projects training other wrestlers and investing in real estate.