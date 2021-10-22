Tyler Breeze On Building DaParty Bond With Xavier Woods, Cesaro, & Adam Cole, How It Came Together

In a recent interview on Into the Danger Zone with Chris Denker, Tyler Breeze discussed the motivation behind starting a wrestling school with Shawn Spears, his bond with DaParty members Xavier Woods, Cesaro, and Adam Cole, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Tyler Breeze on the motivation behind starting a training school with Shawn Spears: “I always liked training and kind of helping people. Even as I was in NXT, there was a big group there that we would all kind of help each other and learn. Bayley, Sasha [Banks], Charlotte [Flair], Becky [Lynch], all that group, we would literally go, ‘Alright, what can we do now? Okay, cool. Oh, man, I was watching this.’ We all kind of trained each other, and I really liked that part of it to where I’d be watching out of the curtain and watching them do their match. And I go, ‘Oh, yeah. That was exactly how we planned. That went perfect.’ And I noticed that I kind of got that same feeling when I had a good match from watching their match as well. The main thing was schedule, obviously. When you’re full time on the road, you can’t run a wrestling school by yourself, and I’m very particular in what I believe in and how I was trained and everything else. I didn’t want to just go, I’m gonna go on the road. You take everybody’s money and you teach them whatever. I want to be hands-on, and finally, it got to the point where I think [Shawn] Spears had just left WWE, and between his schedule and my schedule, I went, ‘You know what, I bet we could do it because I can cover certain days, you can cover certain days and we can do it. We went, ‘You know what, let’s just try it.’ We popped up the school and started our first class and loved it.”

On his bond with the DaParty group of Xavier Woods, Cesaro, and Adam Cole: “Something popped up where we needed that timeslot on UpUpDownDown. We were like, alright, why don’t we just do this? We just started playing UNO and having fun. Then all of a sudden, people were just quoting the stuff we were saying. We would record on Sunday nights. Swiss [Cesaro], at the time, was not a night person. He was in bed by like nine o’clock. So, we’re recording at like 9 or 10, and he’s like at that delirious level and whatever. Sometimes, if the game’s going long, which some of them were, we’d finish up at like midnight or 1 AM and we would go to bed. That episode would air on Wednesday, and we would go to bed, we’d wake up and it’s like, that day never happened. So, somebody would quote us back what we said from that game, and I go, ‘What is that?’ They’d go, ‘You said that on Wednesday,’ and I go, ‘Oh, my God.’ We just spit out this stuff because we’re having fun and people have fun with it too which is, again, why it kind of gravitated and turned into what it turned into. In reality, it was four dudes who just enjoyed having fun and playing UNO. Then all of a sudden, it got to the point where the company that makes UNO made our own UNO deck.”

“The fact that we had fun the fact that everybody else enjoyed it and the bond with those three dudes like obviously, me and Creed we’ve had a huge bond since I met him. He was one of my first matches ever in FCW and we were friends since then and roommates, we’re brothers. Swiss, I’ve actually been very close with for a long time as well. But we definitely grew closer filming this stuff every week. Cole was one of those guys where we were always cool, but we never really did anything together until that and as soon as we did, we went, ‘Oh, man.’ Now, we stream together and we do whatever. That group is such a well-oiled unit. You could toss us on anything. You could go, ‘Hey guys, we’re having all four of you interview somebody,’ or ‘Someone’s gonna interview you guys,’ or, ‘You’re gonna play this game, or you’re going to do this video,’ and we go, ‘Cool.’”

