– WWE announced Tyler Breeze will make his 205 Live debut on Friday when he joins the brand for a special match. No opponent was given. Also announced for 205 Live is a bout between former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush taking on Isaiah Scott.

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush faces a high-speed challenge in the form of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. Both Superstars are well-known for their superhuman speed and agility which will no doubt make for a fast-paced matchup that will light up the WWE Universe.

In addition to facing off for the time ever, Rush and Scott will each be competing in their first match of the new year, and they are both looking to pick up a crucial first win in 2020. The Man of the Hour is likely still thinking about the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, which now rests around the waist of Angel Garza, but the same can be said for Scott, who hopes to make WWE 205 Live “Swerve’s House.”