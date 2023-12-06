wrestling / News
Tyler Breeze Recalls How Developing His NXT Character Made Him Closer With Triple H
Tyler Breeze recently talked about how he developed a closer relationship with Triple H while they were working on his character in NXT. Breeze was a big part of the early NXT brand, and he spoke about his relationship with The Game during that time on the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:
On his relationship with Triple H in NXT: “When the Tyler Breeze stuff started to hit, it got a little bit closer. To that point, I had kind of just been another guy, lost in the shuffle. I talked to him but there was never really a reason to care about me. When I started doing the Tyler Breeze stuff, then he really kind of went, ‘Alright, I see he’s having fun with it, I see he’s starting to figure this out.'”
On growing closer after his debut at NXT Takeover: “I remember Hunter pulling me aside saying, ‘Hey man, look, we thought the idea for this character, we thought the character might work here and there, it might be a fun little bit in the show. But this was the test to kind of see if there’s legs to this.’ He goes, ‘There’s legs to this; we can do anything with this now.’ From there, again, we got closer.”
