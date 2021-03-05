Tyler Breeze & Ever-Rise, More Listed In Latest NXT Injury Report

WWE has released the latest NXT Injury report, with updates on Kacy Catanzaro, Tyler Breeze and Ever-Rise after the this week’s episode of NXT.

Kacy Catanzaro: As Catanzaro announced herself, she has a partially torn LCL in her knee. It was noted that there is currently no timetable for her return.

Tyler Breeze: He’s listed as “day-to-day” after he was attacked by Legado del Fantasma on NXT.

Ever-Rise: Both Chase Parker and Matt Martel have been medically cleared after being attacked by Santos Escobar on NXT.