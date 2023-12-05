Tyler Breeze on Having Fun After Returning to the Ring

– The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze discussed returning to the ring earlier this year on the indie circuit. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tyler Breeze on his recent return to the ring: “It’s really fun. It’s very different. Obviously coming up, the independent scene is very different than on the other side of it, but getting back out there is fun. There’s a lot of people out there that I’ve never worked with before, a lot of people who are hungry to get better and learn some stuff. They just need the right people to work with and help them along with certain things. It’s fun seeing a lot of the crowd as well, who haven’t seen me for a couple of years now.”

On interacting with fans at the show: It’s fun talking to everybody a little bit more because you’re doing more of a meet-and-greet type of style and selling your merch and stuff like that. You’re right in there with them. I always like the interactions with fans and hearing about the stuff that they liked and their experiences, and the first time that they saw all that type of stuff. So, it’s been refreshing.”