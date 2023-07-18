Tyler Breeze Discusses His Wrestling Hiatus, Says His Return “Feels Fresh”

In a recent appearance with A2D Radio, Tyler Breeze shared some details on his time away from the ring and how things feel now that he has returned (via Fightful). Breeze wrestled for the first time in two years in a match for Next Generation Wrestling: Tennessee on July 8 and stated he felt very positive about returning to active status in the industry. You can find a few highlights and watch the full podcast episode below.

On how he began his break and how he feels returning: “I never really planned on taking two years off, but after doing this for 15 years and being in WWE for 11 years to where I really didn’t take any time off, I was lucky I didn’t have any surgeries, I took care of myself pretty good, but I was on the road and going. When I finally got that call (to be released), I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to shoot the shit for a little bit.’ Then, I really liked it, and I liked to be home, and I went, ‘Huh, I’m going to keep doing this.’ A year turned into two years. I got the scratch the wrestling itch a little bit with Flatbacks and training people, but I wasn’t missing the road at all. I liked being home and waking up in my bed, typical stuff that people take for granted that I never got to do. I was in no real hurry. ‘If something happens, if something pops up that could be fun, maybe I’ll do,’ but for the most part, I wasn’t against it, but I wasn’t missing it. It just so happens that (Shawn) Spears was like, ‘I need an opponent for a match, do you want to do it?’ ‘Sure. I’ll do one.’ That same promoter was like, ‘Would you like to do this show?’ ‘Yeah, might as well.’ Somebody saw that, they offered me something, and all of a sudden I have some bookings. ‘I guess I’m back.’ Then it was get new gear, new music, get in shape, all that stuff. My first booking was two weeks ago, and it was fun. The thing you always (miss) and the reason why we do this is the crowd. The crowd is so fun. Wrestling is never the problem. The wrestling and the crowd is why we do it, and it’s so fun. Being back in front of them, very cool, I’m excited to take more bookings and get back out there. It’s been two years. Jumping back in there feels fresh and feels fun and I’m enjoying it.”

On if he would seek to join WWE or AEW now that he’s back: “I think it’s possible. I wouldn’t say that I’m retired or opposed to any of that. Obviously, I’m still young and can do all the stuff that I did before. If the right moment and right opportunity popped up and I talked to the right people, cool, why not. I’m not actively seeking. I like everything going on right now and I’m very happy with everything going on. If something popped up that could add to that happiness, fantastic. I’m open to whatever.”