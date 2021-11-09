Tyler Breeze On His Match With Jushin Liger At WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, Never Getting True Push In WWE

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Tyler Breeze discussed his match with Jushin Liger at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, never getting a true push in WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Tyler Breeze on his match with Jushin Liger at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn: “A lot of people hold that in high regard as a really good match. Me, personally, it was special because it was him, but in terms of matches that – if you have five matches to watch that’ll make you a fan of mine, I don’t know if that would be on the list because technically it’s not one of the ones I’m proud of. I don’t hold it in the same category as the fatal four-way or the one I had with Sami [Zayn]. But it’s very special in what it is. It’s not what I would call ‘a push,’ it was more of an olive branch to New Japan for what we were going to do at the time and where we were going. I very much was [the first forbidden door] until we messed it up.”

On never getting a true push in WWE and getting advice from Dolph Ziggler: “Look over my career and see if you can identify a push push because there’s not one there. I remember I had this conversation with Dolph [Ziggler], who was like, ‘Look man, it’s very obvious who are their guys and who aren’t their guys. Even when you’re not their guy, you figure out how to have a match with their guy and you steal the ball from them, you steal the show, and they still won’t give it to you. That’s just how it is. The key is, you’ll always work those guys and always be around because you can make them look really good.’ That’s really what my career has been, but when you are also on the chopping block every six months, you see the real sides of people. You don’t get everyone worshipping you and talking really good and being on the bandwagon. You get all the ones who know you are on your way out so they show you the real sides of them. Once you start having things go your way and you have a bandwagon, it’s very interesting to watch those same people and how they treat you.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.