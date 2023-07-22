wrestling / News
Tyler Breeze On His Status With WWE, Potential Full-Time In-Ring Return
Tyler Breeze recently discussed his current WWE status, the possibility of a full-time return to the ring and more. Breeze spoke with Lazy Booking for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:
On teaching at the WWE Performance Center: “Yes, from time to time. I’ve done some guest coaching [at the Performance Center]. It’s one of the reasons people are convinced that I work at the PC, and I’m not, I just do guest coaching there.”
On the possibility of a full-time return to the ring: “I wouldn’t say I’m retired or opposed to [wrestling for AEW] obviously I’m still young and athletic and I still do all the stuff that I did before,” Breeze said. He believes that if the right people called him at the right time, he would be interested, but ultimately timing is everything. I’m not actively seeking it … I like everything that’s going on right now.”
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Who Will Be Using Newly-Trademarked WWE NXT Ring Names
- Note On Wrestler Backstage For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note on Lack of Planning For FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold From Last Week’s AEW Collision
- Jake Roberts Recalls Roddy Piper Being Ribbed Over WrestleMania Blackface, Piper’s Reputation For Not Doing Jobs