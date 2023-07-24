Tyler Breeze on the Advice He Got From Dolph Ziggler

In an interview with Lazy Booking (via Wrestling Inc), Tyler Breeze revealed the advice Dolph Ziggler gave him when he joined the main roster back in 2015. Breeze debuted on Smackdown that year and started a feud with Ziggler.

He said: “I remember Dolph explained this to me before — as soon as I got up to SmackDown, actually. He went, ‘Look, man,’ he goes, ‘This is the thing. You can see very clearly who their guys are, and you can see very clearly who their guys are not. You and me? We are not their guys.’ I was kind of in that same category. KENTA comes over from Japan [to “NXT” in 2015], I’m working him for like six months and showing what he can do.”

He said Ziggler told him that talent like him and Breeze were not top guys but there were benefits to that, including getting a cult following with fans. The fans would be loyal and rely on them for good matches and promos, even if they didn’t always win.