Tyler Breeze Opponents Set for EVOLVE 129 and 130
June 25, 2019
– As previously reported, NXT Superstar Tyler Breeze will be working EVOLVE 129 and EVOLVE 130 this weekend, replacing the injured Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly. EVOLVE has now announced that Breeze will face AR Fox at Evolve 129 in Queens, New York. At EVOLVE 130 in Brookly, Breeze will face Anthony Greene.
EVOLVE 129 takes place on Saturday in Queens, New York with EVOLVE 130 on Sunday in Brooklyn.
BREAKING NEWS: Tyler Breeze matches set for EVOLVE….#EVOLVE129 – This Saturday – Queens, NY – Tyler Breeze vs AR Fox#EVOLVE130 – This Sunday – Brooklyn, NY – Tyler Breeze vs Anthony Greene
Breeze will be available for meet & greets!https://t.co/J70u9L3Ajw for info
— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) June 25, 2019
