Tyler Breeze Has Had ‘A Bunch’ Of Promotions Reach Out To Him After WWE Release

As previously reported, Tyler Breeze was included in the group of WWE releases last week, with the former NXT Tag Team Champion let go after initially joining the company over a decade ago.

In a recent Twitch stream, Breeze noted that he’s had a lot of promotions already reach out to him following his release, though he’s in no hurry to jump back into things considering he has a 90-day no-compete clause. Breeze also mentioned he has no desire to start a podcast (via Fightful):

“Start a podcast? No thank you. I feel like everyone has a podcast and I’m honestly not a big podcast guy. There’s only so many podcasts out there that people listen to. My plate is full with what I’m doing. I don’t even know if I have time to do a podcast…..I’ve had a bunch of [promotions] reach out, but no hurry. This is the first breather I’ve had in 14 years so I’m going to enjoy it for a little bit.”

Breeze and former teammate Fandango, who was also among those released by WWE, captured the NXT Tag Team titles in August of last year.