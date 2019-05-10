wrestling / News

WWE News: Tyler Breeze Reveals Randy Orton Is A Fan Of Fashion Files, Jonah Rock and Elliot Sexton Put Tag Division On Notice

May 10, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fashion Files

– In a post on Twitter, Tyler Breeze revealed that Randy Orton is a big fan of the Fashion Files and would often ask him what he and Fandango were going to do for each episode. Orton also asked to be on it.

– WWE has posted a video featuring Jonah Rock and Elliot Sexton putting the NXT tag team division on notice.

