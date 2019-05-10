WWE News: Tyler Breeze Reveals Randy Orton Is A Fan Of Fashion Files, Jonah Rock and Elliot Sexton Put Tag Division On Notice

– In a post on Twitter, Tyler Breeze revealed that Randy Orton is a big fan of the Fashion Files and would often ask him what he and Fandango were going to do for each episode. Orton also asked to be on it.

Fun fact for the day: @RandyOrton used to ask us what we did each week on the fashion files because he genuinely looked forward to it… he’d then text me and dango at 2am laughing after watching …. @RandyOrton is the man haha — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) May 10, 2019

He actually asked to be on it … unfortunately we never got the chance https://t.co/Wc68FCiw0T — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) May 10, 2019

– WWE has posted a video featuring Jonah Rock and Elliot Sexton putting the NXT tag team division on notice.