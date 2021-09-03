wrestling / News
Tyler Breeze Set For First Post-WWE Appearance
September 3, 2021 | Posted by
Tyler Breeze is set for his first appearance since being released from WWE. Breeze, who is now going by T Breeze, is set to appear at Daily Wrestling’s September 25th show in Pompano Beach, Florida.
Breeze will be meeting with fans before the show. You can see the announcement below:
25 days away! pic.twitter.com/AEU2saygwT
— Tony Nese (@TonyNese) September 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Britt Baker Signing Contract Extension With AEW
- AEW All Out Media Call: Tony Khan On CM Punk Creative, Surprise For Casino Battle Royale, Women’s Division, More
- Rumored Reason for PAC’s Absence From AEW All Out Said To Be Similar To Sasha Banks
- More WWE NXT Wrestlers Said To Be ‘On The Chopping Block’, Including Veterans