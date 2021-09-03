wrestling / News

Tyler Breeze Set For First Post-WWE Appearance

September 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tyler Breeze is set for his first appearance since being released from WWE. Breeze, who is now going by T Breeze, is set to appear at Daily Wrestling’s September 25th show in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Breeze will be meeting with fans before the show. You can see the announcement below:

