Tyler Breeze Is Ready to Show the World What He Can Do in NXT

– As previously reported, Triple H noted during a conference call earlier today that Tyler Breeze is now back on the NXT brand. This week, Breeze also shared a message on NXT TakeOver: XXV and showing the world what he can do. You can check out the message he posted on Instagram below.

Tyler Breeze wrote, “As we get closer to Takeover 25 and the opportunity for me to show the world what I can do, I can’t help but think back to the other opportunities I’ve had along the way. Some of which have involved my tag partner @wwefandango We’ve had some great times not only making you guys laugh but also kicking some ass. Here’s to some more of that.”