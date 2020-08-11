Tyler Breeze vs. Santos Escobar Set For This Week’s NXT

Tyler Breeze has Santos Escobar in his sights and will get a shot at him on this week’s NXT. WWE has announced that Breeze and Escobar will go one on one on Wednesday’s episode. You can see the full announcement below:

Tyler Breeze takes on NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar in non-title action

Tyler Breeze found himself on the receiving end of Legado del Fantasma’s latest painful warning. But he’ll get a chance for payback this Wednesday night on NXT, as he faces NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar in a non-title bout.

Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza have dished out ruthless beatdowns left and right in recent weeks, though the champion has carefully classified their actions as simply defending the honor of lucha libre culture.

Last week, they brutalized Fandango after snatching him in the parking lot, later using him to lure Breeze out before overwhelming him with the numbers advantage.

Will Breeze be in any shape to obtain retribution and potentially position himself favorably in the NXT Cruiserweight Title picture? Or will he run into the same fate as everyone else to oppose Legado del Fantasma thus far?