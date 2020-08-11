wrestling / News
Tyler Breeze vs. Santos Escobar Set For This Week’s NXT
Tyler Breeze has Santos Escobar in his sights and will get a shot at him on this week’s NXT. WWE has announced that Breeze and Escobar will go one on one on Wednesday’s episode. You can see the full announcement below:
Tyler Breeze takes on NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar in non-title action
Tyler Breeze found himself on the receiving end of Legado del Fantasma’s latest painful warning. But he’ll get a chance for payback this Wednesday night on NXT, as he faces NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar in a non-title bout.
Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza have dished out ruthless beatdowns left and right in recent weeks, though the champion has carefully classified their actions as simply defending the honor of lucha libre culture.
Last week, they brutalized Fandango after snatching him in the parking lot, later using him to lure Breeze out before overwhelming him with the numbers advantage.
Will Breeze be in any shape to obtain retribution and potentially position himself favorably in the NXT Cruiserweight Title picture? Or will he run into the same fate as everyone else to oppose Legado del Fantasma thus far?
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan, Michael Hayes, ROH And More Pay Tribute To Kamala
- Arn Anderson on the Legacy of Vince McMahon, How Saying ‘Wrestlers’ or ‘Wrestling’ Would Get You Fired in WWE
- Chris Jericho Thought Bob Barker Would Be Buried By Crowd On Raw, Says Barker Nearly Made Him Lose Character
- WWE’s Planned RETRIBUTION Members Reportedly Were Not Under the Masks on Smackdown