Tyler Breeze Wants Another Shot At NXT North American Title, Big E Comments
April 13, 2019 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Tyler Breeze said that he wanted another shot at the NXT North American title, which means that he would be facing the Velveteen Dream. Breeze previously challenged for the title on an episode of NXT in December against Ricochet, which he lost. He wrote:
I want the North American Title….
— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) April 11, 2019
Both the official NXT Instagram account and Big E commented on what he wrote:
Fighting VD is nothing new to you https://t.co/aLXt2wTNIy
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) April 13, 2019
