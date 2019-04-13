wrestling / News

Tyler Breeze Wants Another Shot At NXT North American Title, Big E Comments

April 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Tyler Breeze said that he wanted another shot at the NXT North American title, which means that he would be facing the Velveteen Dream. Breeze previously challenged for the title on an episode of NXT in December against Ricochet, which he lost. He wrote:

Both the official NXT Instagram account and Big E commented on what he wrote:

