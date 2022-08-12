Tyler Breeze Weighs In On The Idea of Livestreaming During a Match

It’s been a while since Tyler Breeze has been in a ring, but the WWE alunnus weighed in on the idea of doing a livestream during a match recently. Breeze was known during his WWE run for having his phone with him and taking selfies, and since he was released he’s mostly been involved in doing livestreams including on UpUpDownDown. During a conversation with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard at Starrcast V, he was asked about the idea of incorporating a livestream into his character. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On the idea of streaming during a match: “That could work, actually. That would be kinda cool. It’d be something new, something relevant. I think we might have touched on it a little bit when I was doing it, but we never really did anything with it, or it was in its infancy stages anyway. Now it’s obviously a much more easier thing to stream or to do something like that, so it’s definitely a possibility.”

On being largely out of the ring since he was released from WWE: “The main thing obviously that I miss about wrestling is the crowd. It will always be the crowd. The main thing was when, my last year, the pandemic stuff was going on, and there was no audience. Then it slowly came back, but it wasn’t what it is now. So definitely miss the crowd. In terms of being out here and being kind of amongst everything, there’s really not a whole lot that needs fixing or changing. It’s just kind of, wrestling is gonna be wrestling. It is what it is.”