Various News: Card For Tonight’s MLW Battle Riot Event, Tyler Breeze Works NXT Event in San Diego, Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Meet O.A.R

– Tyler Breeze returned to NXT last night at NXT live event San Diego. Here is video of his appearance…

A post shared by Tyler Breeze (@mmmgorgeous) on Jul 26, 2018 at 11:21pm PDT

– MLW will present a two-hour Battle Riot special on BeIN Sports tonight at 8PM ET, here is what is scheduled to air…

* 40 Man Battle Riot Match to earn a MLW Championship Match

* MJF vs. Joey Ryan to determine the first-ever Middleweight Champion

* Kotto Brazil vs. Myron Reed

– Connor’s Cure supporters O.A.R. meet Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for the first time and talk about the impact Connor’s Cure has had on pediatric cancer research…