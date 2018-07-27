wrestling / News
Various News: Card For Tonight’s MLW Battle Riot Event, Tyler Breeze Works NXT Event in San Diego, Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Meet O.A.R
– Tyler Breeze returned to NXT last night at NXT live event San Diego. Here is video of his appearance…
Welcome home @MmmGorgeous! #PrincePretty makes a surprise appearance in #NXTSanDiego! pic.twitter.com/6jKhEsqTJ1
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 27, 2018
– MLW will present a two-hour Battle Riot special on BeIN Sports tonight at 8PM ET, here is what is scheduled to air…
* 40 Man Battle Riot Match to earn a MLW Championship Match
* MJF vs. Joey Ryan to determine the first-ever Middleweight Champion
* Kotto Brazil vs. Myron Reed
– Connor’s Cure supporters O.A.R. meet Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for the first time and talk about the impact Connor’s Cure has had on pediatric cancer research…