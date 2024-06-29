Tyrese Haliburton Comments On His Appearance On Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Indiana Pacers player Tyrese Haliburton appeared on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, siding with Logan Paul. However, LA Knight and New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson got the better of them, with Brunson stopping Haliburton from interfering in Knight vs. Paul vs. Santos Escobar. Knight would get the win to qualify for Money in the Bank.

WWE caught up with Paul and Haliburton after the match, who commented on what went down.