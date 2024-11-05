Tyrese Haliburton Hints At Possible WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

NBA star Tyrese Haliburton has teased a possible appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble. The Indiana Pacers point guard has made appearances on both Smackdown and NXT, and he spoke with Landon Buford for an interview in which he said he might show up.

“I can’t tell you everything, but you might see me at the Rumble,” Haliburton said (per Fightful).

The Pacers will have a home game against the Atlanta Hawks on February 1st, 2025 which is the day of the Rumble. The PPV takes place in Indianapolis.