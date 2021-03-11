Tyrus Announced for NWA Back for the Attack

– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced that Tyrus will be making his NWA debut at this month’s Back for the Attack event. You can view the announcement below.

Other wrestlers confirmed for the event this week include Slice Boogie, Crimson, and Jordan Clearwater. Also scheduled for Back for the Attack are Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, Thunder Rosa, Aron Stevens, Trevor Murdoch, Elijah Burke aka The Pope, Tim Storm, and Kamille.

Back for the Attack will be streamed live on FITE TV on March 21 at 4:00 pm EST. The event is priced at $19.99.