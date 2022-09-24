wrestling / News
Tyrus Cashes In TV Title, Gets World Title Shot At NWA Hard Times 3
September 24, 2022 | Posted by
The NWA has changed the main event to Hard Times 3, which is now a triple threat match for the Worlds Heavyweight Title. Trevor Murdoch will defend against Matt Cardona and Tyrus. Tyrus originally wasn’t part of the match, but relinquished his Television title in order to get a shot with the Lucky 7 option. The show happens at the Frederick Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA on November 12.
HUGE announcement on #NWAUSA today!!!@PlanetTyrus has notified the NWA that he's cashing in his Lucky 7 option, relinquishing the TV Title to enter the Main Event at #HardTimes3 vs @TheRealTMurdoch AND @TheMattCardona for the #TenPoundsofGold!!
🎟️https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N pic.twitter.com/QcUnf8ouUZ
— NWA (@nwa) September 24, 2022
