wrestling / News

Tyrus Cashes In TV Title, Gets World Title Shot At NWA Hard Times 3

September 24, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Hard Times 3 Image Credit: NWA

The NWA has changed the main event to Hard Times 3, which is now a triple threat match for the Worlds Heavyweight Title. Trevor Murdoch will defend against Matt Cardona and Tyrus. Tyrus originally wasn’t part of the match, but relinquished his Television title in order to get a shot with the Lucky 7 option. The show happens at the Frederick Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA on November 12.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA Hard Times, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading