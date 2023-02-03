Tyrus Compares Billy Corgan To Vince McMahon & Dixie Carter

Tyrus has worked for several wrestling promoters in his career, and he recently compared Billy Corgan to Vince McMahon & Dixie Carter. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion appeared on Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcom and was asked about what it was like working for Corgan, Carter, and McMahon.

“Dixie and Billy, I would say, were similar to where they generally care about the card,” he said (per Fightful). “Vince McMahon, he’s the boss. Billy Corgan is the boss, and both of them have achieved greatness at high levels. I mean Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins. He’s a recording artist phenom. They both have great creative minds, and Billy is always throwing stuff against the wall.”

He continued, “The one thing that they both do, in my time with Vince McMahon and my time right now with Billy, is they both say, ‘What do you got?’ To me, it’s one of those things where it’s like a noose because if you [fail] ‘Well, it was your idea,’ so they put it on me. Get over or don’t. I like that. I like being in control of my own destiny,” said Tyrus.

Tyrus is set to defend his title against Matt Cardona at NWA Nuff Said on February 11th.