Tyrus Would Like To “Go Back And Say Goodbye” To WWE

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, NWA’s Tyrus shared his thoughts on how he would eventually like to conclude his in-ring career. While he certainly plans to remain with NWA until his retirement, Tyrus (fka WWE’s Brodus Clay) expressed that he would enjoy paying a level of homage to his start in the industry by having a farewell match of some sort with WWE. You can read a few highlights from the interview below.

On having his roots in WWE as his industry debut: “It’s one of those things where, like, I think because I started there, it would be nice to go back and say goodbye. But as far as like a long-term run or anything like that, no, I’m not interested in that anymore. I’ll probably finish my career in the NWA, but it would be nice to come back and have a one-off or just say goodbye to the fans.”

On the likelihood of such an event happening: “Where I started in the WWE is a big part of my success and, again, like I said, a lot of it has to do with scheduling. I’m pretty busy with Fox and there are no part-time jobs in the WWE. I’ll cross that bridge when I get there. I was with WWE on two different occasions, and on the second occasion, I did a lot of great things and really proud [about] that. So, if I never went back, no sweat. If I did, it’d be a nice close to a chapter and to move on. But my future is with the NWA for the time being, and I can’t really see that changing.”