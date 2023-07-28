Tyrus Gives Health Update Ahead Of NWA 75, Wants Bull Rope Match Against EC3

Tyrus wants his Worlds Heavyweight Championship match with EC3 at NWA 75 to be a Bull Rope match, as he noted in a new interview. The NWA Champion did an interview for the NWA Instagram account where he gave an update on his health and challenged EC3 to agree to the stipulation for the PPV.

Fightful notes that Tyrus wanted the stipulation due to his history with EC3 and said he would put his career on the line in return. He also gave an update on how his knee is doing, saying that he had it drained after the Crockett Cup.

“Everything is great,” he said (per Fightful). “I had to get it drained after the Crockett Cup. The doctor advised me to take some time off and rehab and look at the way I’m training and stuff like that. No one is in this business for as long as I’ve been in this business or in this sport, you’re going to have some nicks and nacks and sometimes you have to listen to your body. I needed to take the time off to get right. I didn’t want to come into (NWA) 75 limping. I’m coming in with no excuses, 100%, whatever happens happens. If I lose, it will only be one guy’s fault, mine. When I win, it’ll be one guy’s fault, mine. Instead of a retirement party, we’ll have an after party,” he said.

NWA 75 takes place on August 26th and 27th in St. Louis, Missouri, with Tyrus vs. EC3 set to take place on the second night.