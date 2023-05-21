wrestling / News
Tyrus Honored With City Proclamation in Gulf Shores, Alabama
May 21, 2023 | Posted by
– NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus noted he was honored with a proclamation by Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 19 with the day being marked as Tyrus NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion day.
Tyrus wrote on the occasion, “NWA world heavyweight champion #tyrussmash being bestowed a tremendous honor in gulf shore Alabama May19th is Nwa world heavyweight champion Tyrus day! 12 pounds of gold #nuffsaid:
@nwa world heavyweight champion #tyrussmash being bestowed a tremendous honor in gulf shore Alabama May19th is Nwa world heavyweight champion Tyrus day! 12 pounds of gold #nuffsaid pic.twitter.com/YMSy9fhJqp
— Tyrus (@PlanetTyrus) May 21, 2023
