wrestling / News

Tyrus Honored With City Proclamation in Gulf Shores, Alabama

May 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr Tyrus Image Credit: NWA

– NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus noted he was honored with a proclamation by Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 19 with the day being marked as Tyrus NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion day.

Tyrus wrote on the occasion, “NWA world heavyweight champion #tyrussmash being bestowed a tremendous honor in gulf shore Alabama May19th is Nwa world heavyweight champion Tyrus day! 12 pounds of gold #nuffsaid:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA, Tyrus, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading