Tyrus Honored With City Proclamation in Gulf Shores, Alabama

– NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus noted he was honored with a proclamation by Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 19 with the day being marked as Tyrus NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion day.

