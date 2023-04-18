Tyrus, Kerry Morton & Ricky Morton Announce Entry Into NWA Crockett Cup

The NWA Crockett Cup will feature Tyrus, plus Kerry & Ricky Morton as revealed on this week’s NWA Powerrr. Fightful reports that Tyrus announced on the show that he will enter the tag team tournament, which takes place on June 3rd and 4th. Jordan Clearwater made a case for being the NWA World Champion’s partner in the tournament, but Tyrus said he hadn’t decided who he’ll team with yet.

In addition, the Mortons announced later in the show that they will also be part of the tournament, entering as a team.