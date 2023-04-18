wrestling / News

Tyrus, Kerry Morton & Ricky Morton Announce Entry Into NWA Crockett Cup

April 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tryus Jordan Clearwater NWA Powerrr Image Credit: NWA

The NWA Crockett Cup will feature Tyrus, plus Kerry & Ricky Morton as revealed on this week’s NWA Powerrr. Fightful reports that Tyrus announced on the show that he will enter the tag team tournament, which takes place on June 3rd and 4th. Jordan Clearwater made a case for being the NWA World Champion’s partner in the tournament, but Tyrus said he hadn’t decided who he’ll team with yet.

In addition, the Mortons announced later in the show that they will also be part of the tournament, entering as a team.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA Crockett Cup, Tyrus, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading