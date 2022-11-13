Tyrus Releases Statement on NWA Title Win, Credits Training

– As previously noted, Tyrus became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion last night at NWA Hard Times 3, beating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to become the new champion. Tyrus released the following statement on his Twitter earlier today, commenting on the title victory:

“The training the focus, the sacrifice… training alone …. Living in the gym not living the Fridge… film-study being prepared on a daily basis on a high-level #Newyorktimesbestseller #1 late-night show @Gutfeldfox and now NEW @nwa world heavyweight champion #tyrussmash”

https://twitter.com/PlanetTyrus/status/1591843644679794688