Tyrus Says Ric Flair Should ‘Never Apologize’ For Being Himself

During his appearance on the Fox News’ New Years Eve special, Tyrus told Ric Flair that he shouldn’t apologize to anyone for being himself. Flair previously responded to people criticizing AEW over hiring him that he would walk away if no one wanted him there. That criticism came from controversy surrounding Flair over accusations of sexual misconduct. Flair didn’t help matters when he cut a promo on AEW Rampage (which didn’t air), where he “invited all the women in the audience from ages 18-28 to meet him in his hotel room. No boyfriends or husbands.”

During the Fox News appearance, Tyrus said: “One of the things I’ve loved about you is you’ve never shied away from taking responsibility from anything. You’ve always owned everything, I think that’s what makes you the Nature Boy. I have to be honest with you, I have a little bit of beef with you and I’m just gonna bring it up real quick. You put a post out where you had the temerity to think that maybe you shouldn’t have walked out there at AEW. Let me remind you of who you are. You have forgotten more wrestling than most of us will ever know. You are one of the last greats that when you come out, and walk that aisle, that a grandfather can look at his grandson and say, ‘I saw this guy wrestle and this is the reason why you’re here.’ Don’t you ever, and I don’t comment on social media that much, but I believe I did, and I used the F word, but don’t you ever apologize for Ric Flair coming out because when you come out, that pop is as loud as it’s ever been. I have to remind you of two things. Diamonds are forever and so is Ric Flair. You need to remember that. Thank you for who you are, sir. Happy New Year, we love you. You are welcome at any wrestling arena at any time because you just walking by the locker room, we’re all going to get smarter.”