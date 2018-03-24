Tyrus Thinks Schools Need More Metal Detectors and Armed Guards

In an interview with TMZ Sports (via Wrestling Inc), Tyrus spoke about his ideas for how to stop school shootings. He also posted on Instagram about it earlier this week. Here are highlights:

On what he thinks schools need to be safe: “You can use metal detectors, K-9 units, the visual alone of seeing two or three armed security officers at the front of the school where it’s the only way in, it’s a deterrent,” Tyrus said. “You can’t get into the school, if there’s a front line of defense. … Surround the schools. When I posted what I said today, somebody came back at me, ‘You’re going to make our schools like a prison?’ How many times you hear of someone breaking into prison and shooting somebody up? No, it can’t be done. You can make [the walls] fancy, you can put flowers, you can put artwork on the buildings or whatever, but there’s only one way in and one way out and there are trained security people there to keep our schools safe.”

On putting up walls around schools: “We’re talking about a [U.S. border] wall to keep drugs out and stuff. We need walls around our schools, we need to protect our schools. Ten-foot rule. You can’t get within ten feet unless you’re supposed to be there. If you’re bringing a backpack in – and it’s not a clear backpack – you’re getting searched, that’s the world we live in.”

On those who think his ideas are too extreme: “Candidly? F— you. Because if your one kid is the one kid that got shot, that’s one kid too many.”