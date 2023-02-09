wrestling / News
Tyrus Reveals Who He Wants To Defend NWA World Title Against
Tyrus has a wishlist of outside stars he’d like to defend his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against, and he named some of them in a new interview. Tyrus appeared on Busted Open Radio on Thursday and discussed his dream list of opponents for the title, noting stars of WWE, AEW and otherwise.
“Dustin Rhodes,” he began when asked about potential opponents (per Wrestling Inc). “I think it would be emotionally a big moment for me, and I think the Rhodes family with NWA legacy. Big Show, he’s out there. I noticed the other day he followed me on Twitter, so he must be getting the itch … Nick Aldis, wherever you’re at, you held the World’s Championship for a long time … Carlito is another guy that I wouldn’t mind, PJ [Black], Wes Brisco … [Baron] Corbin is another of my guys I never danced with. I danced with Bobby [Lashley] and Drew McIntyre enough to last me a lifetime, but either one of those. [Jon] Moxley would be a guy. Ryback would be fun.”
Tyrus is set to defend the title against Matt Cardona at NWA Nuff Said this weekend.
