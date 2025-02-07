Tyson Dupont Appears On TNA Impact, Faces Austin Aries

NXT’s Tyson Dupont competed in a match against Austin Aries on this week’s TNA Impact. Thursday night’s show saw Dupont take on the ABC member, though Aries ended up with the win.

After the match Dupont, Wes Lee, and Tyriek Igwe went after Aries, but The Rascalz made the save as you can see below. Lee of course has a history with The Rascalz as a former member who turned on the group and feuded with them in an NXT/TNA crossover from 2024.