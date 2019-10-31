Tyson Fury Announces The Name Of His Finisher

In an interview with Metro, Tyson Fury revealed that he has a finisher ready for his match with his match with Braun Strowman and Crown Jewel. Here are highlights:

On Crown Jewel: “It’s going to be a great night of WWE, of wrestling and entertainment and hopefully this is the first time of many times that the Gypsy King comes to Saudi Arabia. Who knows, next year, I may even fight Deontay Wilder back here in Saudi Arabia. It’s becoming a sporting hub capital of the world. I’m very excited to be here and looking forward to putting on a fantastic show tomorrow. It’s a mammoth event, this has never been done before in the history of boxing or WWE. You’ve never had a current lineal world heavyweight champion fighting the biggest guy they’ve got in their roster of fighters. It’s going to be an amazing show.”

On his finisher: “My all-time favorite move is… the Dosser Drop. It’s an amazing move and it’s going to be an amazing experience for the Saudi Arabian people to see and witness the Dosser Drop, aka the Gypsy King’s finishing move.”