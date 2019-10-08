Tyson Fury Brawls With Braun Strowman to Close Raw (Pics, Video)

– Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman ended up in a chaotic brawl to close out tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. You can see clips and video below of the brawl, which came after Fury demanded an apology for Strowman for their ringside confrontation at Hell in a Cell. The two began to brawl and had to be held back by security, after which Strowman went to the back, did an interview with Charly Caruso saying that he’s going after Fury and then ran out to brawl with Fury some more.

