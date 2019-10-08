wrestling / News
Tyson Fury Brawls With Braun Strowman to Close Raw (Pics, Video)
– Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman ended up in a chaotic brawl to close out tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. You can see clips and video below of the brawl, which came after Fury demanded an apology for Strowman for their ringside confrontation at Hell in a Cell. The two began to brawl and had to be held back by security, after which Strowman went to the back, did an interview with Charly Caruso saying that he’s going after Fury and then ran out to brawl with Fury some more.
.@Tyson_Fury has demanded an apology from @BraunStrowman and he's headed to the ring RIGHT NOW on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/UqZZZ8DNnD
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2019
HERE WE GO.@Tyson_Fury & @BraunStrowman are FACE-TO-FACE on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/jwJTxzvZ1u
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2019
.@BraunStrowman is going after @Tyson_Fury and we've got ABSOLUTE CHAOS on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/r1nQh8X1P0
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2019
.@BraunStrowman awaits the next move of @Tyson_Fury on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/8xryQ1x3ZL
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2019
.@Tyson_Fury is bringing the fight right back to @BraunStrowman! #RAW pic.twitter.com/qIWfkjKuEK
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2019
The locker room has cleared out trying to keep @Tyson_Fury and @BraunStrowman away from each other on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/h4PgKZ5XOK
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2019
FISTS ARE STILL FLYING AS #RAW GOES OFF THE AIR!!!@Tyson_Fury @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/tZ0IiPHpdR
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2019
It's an all-out BRAWL between @BraunStrowman & @Tyson_Fury in the middle of the ring on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/AHdGdEEbaJ
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2019
