Tyson Fury Can’t Wait to Return to WWE, Down to Face Paul Brothers
December 4, 2022 | Posted by
Tyson Fury would like to return to WWE soon, and is down with the idea of a match with Logan and Jake Paul. Fury, who faced Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in 2019, recently appeared on Boxing Social and weighed in on a potential return to the company. You can check out the highlights below:
On a potential return to WWE: “Wrestling, here we come! WWE, I can’t wait. Smash a chair on somebody’s head.
On a match against The Pauls with his father John Fury: “Yeah, sounds good, let’s do it!”
