Various News: Tyson Fury Calls Out Drew McIntyre Again, Smackdown Preview, ROH Adds Matches to HonorClub

– WWE On BT Sports tweeted a video of Tyson Fury working out while also calling out WWE Champion Drew McIntyre again.

“Shout out @DMcIntyreWWE! He’s been calling me out, he doesn’t want to catch a left hook! He’s 6”6 but he’s chiseled! I want to fight him but he’s got a good body!”

“Shout out @DMcIntyreWWE! He’s been calling me out, he doesn’t want to catch a left hook!” “He’s 6”6 but he’s chiseled! I want to fight him but he’s got a good body!” The WWE Champion is on @Tyson_Fury’s radar 👀 Give 👏 Us 👏 This 👏 Fight 👏 pic.twitter.com/Z4o0pzowgP — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 15, 2020

– WWE is hyping tonight’s post-Money in the Bank edition of Smackdown on FOX around the following:

* Otis will be on MizTV with The Miz.

* Charlotte Flair returns to Smackdown.

* The start of the tournament to crown a new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

– ROH has announced that they have added over a 100 more matches to HoborClub including:

* CM Punk versus AJ Styles from “2nd Anniversary”

* Jay Briscoe versus Samoa Joe from “At Our Best”

* Bryan Danielson versus Samoa Joe from “1st Anniversary”