Various News: Tyson Fury Calls Out Drew McIntyre Again, Smackdown Preview, ROH Adds Matches to HonorClub
– WWE On BT Sports tweeted a video of Tyson Fury working out while also calling out WWE Champion Drew McIntyre again.
“Shout out @DMcIntyreWWE! He’s been calling me out, he doesn’t want to catch a left hook! He’s 6”6 but he’s chiseled! I want to fight him but he’s got a good body!”
The WWE Champion is on @Tyson_Fury’s radar 👀
Give 👏 Us 👏 This 👏 Fight 👏 pic.twitter.com/Z4o0pzowgP
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 15, 2020
– WWE is hyping tonight’s post-Money in the Bank edition of Smackdown on FOX around the following:
* Otis will be on MizTV with The Miz.
* Charlotte Flair returns to Smackdown.
* The start of the tournament to crown a new WWE Intercontinental Champion.
– ROH has announced that they have added over a 100 more matches to HoborClub including:
* CM Punk versus AJ Styles from “2nd Anniversary”
* Jay Briscoe versus Samoa Joe from “At Our Best”
* Bryan Danielson versus Samoa Joe from “1st Anniversary”
