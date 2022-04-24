Tyson Fury Isn’t Ruling Out A WWE Return

Following his victory over Dillian Whyte today at Wembley Stadium, WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury said not to rule out a possible return to WWE.

He said: “Don’t rule me out fighting there. You might see me at SummerSlam coming up soon. I’ve got to speak to Vince and the boys to maybe make this happen. I know that Drew McIntyre has been saying a lot of things about me. I’ll have to knock him out. I’d love to be at Cardiff. I’d love to be back at the center stage in the UK, especially for the wrestling. I enjoyed it last time in Saudi Arabia, it was fantastic. To come back here and do it would be phenomenal.”