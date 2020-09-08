Tyson Fury’s Message To Drew McIntyre: ‘Come Out And Fight’

The Twitter feud between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury continues.

In the newest development in the ongoing back and forth between the two, Fury released a ‘challenge’ video of him in Edinburgh trying to find McIntyre.

Here’s what Fury had to say:

“This is a challenge video for Drew McIntyre,” Fury said. “The Gypsy King is here in Edinburgh looking all over for you, Drew. Where are you, Drew? I’ve been looking all over, all day, and I can’t see you. You’re hiding from me, Drew.”

Fury wrote in the caption for the tweet, “Been looking all over Edinburgh for you @DMcIntyreWWE come out and fight the gypsyking #letsgo.” He followed that tweet up with another, simply saying “Where are you @DMcIntyreWWE?”

Fury’s most recent WWE match was last October when he faced Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel.