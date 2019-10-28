Tyson Fury On Learning From His WWE Training, If He Has More Wrestling Stuff Planned

– Tyson Fury spoke with The Telegraph in the UK hyping his match with Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. You can see highlights below:

On his fight with Deontay Wilder still being high on his priority list: “February 22, 2020, in my mind is still 100 per cent, providing Wilder wins [against Luis Ortiz on Nov 23] and I don’t get injured, then we’re on for the rematch in Las Vegas.”

On the cut he suffered in his last bout: “The plastic surgeon did a great job, and it will take 100 days to be perfect. It’s been 40 days already, so I’m very optimistic about getting into camp after this.”

On his WWE appearance: “[It] came about by chance … I’m an entertainer and fast learner, so I’ve been getting the best out of it. It’s taken my mind off boxing completely. I wouldn’t be in training camp at the moment, anyway. But it gives me something to do. I didn’t want October and November off. I knew this would be a month-long job and I knew I would be busy.”

On if he has other wrestling appearances planned: “It is back to boxing. Never say never, but I’ve got nothing planned for the future with wrestling.”