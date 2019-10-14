Tyson Fury on Why He Can Succeed in WWE, His Kids Being Braun Strowman Fans

– Tyson Fury spoke with Sam Roberts at the WWE press event promoting Crown Jewel to discuss his stepping into the ring to face Braun Strowman. Fury and Strowman will face off at the October 31st show, and will have a contract signing tonight on Raw. Highlights from the interview, and the full video, are below:

On what makes him think he can succeed in WWE: “Because they say once you’re great at one sport, which is boxing for me, you can do well in every other sport. And you know, everything that I have put my hand to in sports, if I put my mind to I know I can achieve it because there’s no such thing as ‘I can’t.’ Yes I can, I can achieve anything that I want to. And that’s the attitude that I take to this fight.”

On what conversation he had that made him decide to do it now: “I’ve been looking to get into WWE for a number of years but with my boxing commitments, I have not had the opportunity to do so, or the time with my commitments. The opportunity arose recently, and I took it with both hands. Not only for me, to be able to fight at such a stage, but also for my kids as well. They’re massive WWE fans, and their massive Braun Strowman fans. So you know, I’m scoring brownie points for the kids forever. Best dad in the world.”

On who he grew up watching: “I grew up watching Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, all those guys. [And] Bret Hart.”

