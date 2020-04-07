Tyson Fury Reveals He Was Originally Planned for WrestleMania 36

– As previously reported, newly crowned WWE champion Drew McIntyre challenged boxing champion Tyson Fury after he won the title. After he issued the challenge, Fury accepted it on social media. Additionally, TalkSports Alex McCarthy is reporting via Twitter that the original plan was for Fury to be involved with this year’s WrestleMania.

Unfortunately, plans for having Fury be involved with WrestleMania 36 were jettisoned due to the coronavirus pandemic. McCarthy reports, “Tyson Fury confirms to talkSPORT he was meant to be apart of #WrestleMania 36. ‘I was supposed to be at WrestleMania 36, but obviously with the coronavirus I couldn’t be there.’ Says he’d love to face Drew McIntyre after Wilder rematch.”

Now that the challenge has been issued by McIntyre and “accepted” by Fury, it remains to be seen if WWE will be able to put the matchup together. Fury’s next prospective fight in boxing would be his immediate rematch with Deontay Wilder, who Fury beat by TKO last February.