Tyson Fury Promoter Says Fury’s WWE Stint Is Risky

– Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren spoke to Metro UK about Fury’s involvement in WWE. Highlights are below.

On WWE: “His profile gets bigger every time and he’s doing us promoters a real favor by going on WWE. But truthfully, I don’t like the risk of his cut opening up. Tyson’s a law unto himself. It’s risky though, no doubt about that. In an ideal world I’d prefer he didn’t do it, but it’s all about the bigger picture for him. He’s a natural wrestling star.”

It was announced earlier today that Fury would be facing Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel on Oct. 31.