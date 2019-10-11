wrestling / News
Tyson Fury Promoter Says Fury’s WWE Stint Is Risky
October 11, 2019 | Posted by
– Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren spoke to Metro UK about Fury’s involvement in WWE. Highlights are below.
On WWE: “His profile gets bigger every time and he’s doing us promoters a real favor by going on WWE. But truthfully, I don’t like the risk of his cut opening up. Tyson’s a law unto himself. It’s risky though, no doubt about that. In an ideal world I’d prefer he didn’t do it, but it’s all about the bigger picture for him. He’s a natural wrestling star.”
It was announced earlier today that Fury would be facing Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel on Oct. 31.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on Who Tended to Stir Things Up With Goldberg Backstage in WCW, Why They Did It
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Laughed About Reaction to Hell in a Cell Main Event, Original Plans For Finish
- Luke Harper Claimed WWE Threatened to Fine Him in His Twitter Bio Before Editing It
- Dusty Rhodes’ Daughter Responds to Chris Jericho Insulting Her Father on AEW Dynamite