wrestling / News

Tyson Fury Says He Can Beat Brock Lesnar In Under a Minute

November 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tyson Fury WWE Crown Jewel

In an interview with the True Geordie podcast (via Bloody Elbow), Tyson Fury said that either in MMA or wrestling, he could beat Brock Lesnar in under a minute.

He said: ““Yeah, I fancy a fight with Brock, for sure. I watched a few of his fights. (He’s) pretty handy, but I can flatten him. In a WWE match or in a proper fight, I can flatten Brock Lesnar in 30 seconds.

This isn’t the first time Fury has called out Lesnar, as he said in a previous interview that he wanted a match with the WWE Champion at Wrestlemania 36.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tyson Fury, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading