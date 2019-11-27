Tyson Fury Says He Can Beat Brock Lesnar In Under a Minute

In an interview with the True Geordie podcast (via Bloody Elbow), Tyson Fury said that either in MMA or wrestling, he could beat Brock Lesnar in under a minute.

He said: ““Yeah, I fancy a fight with Brock, for sure. I watched a few of his fights. (He’s) pretty handy, but I can flatten him. In a WWE match or in a proper fight, I can flatten Brock Lesnar in 30 seconds.”

This isn’t the first time Fury has called out Lesnar, as he said in a previous interview that he wanted a match with the WWE Champion at Wrestlemania 36.